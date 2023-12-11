Vid men's team goes down in QF

Asked to bat first, Vidarbha did not recover from the loss of early wickets and were bowled out for 173 in 44.5 overs with Vijaykumar Vyshak taking 4/44. For Vidarbha, Dubey top scored with 41 whereas Yash Kadam (38) and Akshay Wadkar (32) were other scorers.

Karnataka openers R Samarth (72 not out) and skipper Mayank Agarwal (51) added 82 for the opening wicket to lead their team to a comfortable 7-wicket win.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 173 all out in 44.5 overs (Akshay Wadkar 32, Yash Kadam 38, Saurabh Dubey 41; Vijaykumar Vyshak 4/44, Suchith 2/30, Bhandage 2/27)

Karnataka: 177/3 in 40.3 overs (R Samarth 72 not out, Mayank Agarwal 51, Nikin Jose 31; Harsh Dubey 2/32)

Result: Karnataka won by 7 wickets

Krish smashes ton

Young Krish Sonkusre (115) made a fine hundred, while Sarvesh Ikhankar (51) ad Yash Chaude (52) registered half-centuries as Vidarbha posted 322/5 on Day 1 of their three-day Group league match of the Vijay Merchant Trophy against Tripura in Guwahati on Monday.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 1st innings 322/5 in 89 overs (Sarvesh Ikhankar 51, Yash Chaude 52, Krish Sonkusre 115, Daksh Yadav 45 batting) vs Tripura

U-19 boys lose to Chandigarh

Vidarbha boys went down to Chandigarh by 267 runs in their Elite Group A league match of the Cooch Behar (Multi-Day) Trophy at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Monday.

Brierf scores

Chandigarh 1st innings 284 all out in 100 overs

Vidarbha 1st innings 201 all out in 80.1 overs

Chandigarh 2nd innings 281/5 decl in 89 overs (Aaryan Verma 100 not out, Ishaan Gaba 53, Balraj Singh 43; Devansh Thakkar 2/70, Shree Choudhary 2/35)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 103 all out in 30.3 overs (Aniket Askar 29, Aditya Ahuja 22; Nishunk Birla 8/20)

Result: Chandigarh won by 261 runs