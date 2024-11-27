Vid U-15 girls register big win over Odisha

Vidarbha will play their last league game against Mizoram on Nov 29.

Against Odisha, Vidarbha captain Sakshi Bhpual won the toss and elected to bat. Kadambari Thakre (52, 80 balls, 4x6) was the top scorer. Opener Arya Pongde (45, 46 balls, 4x5, 6x2) continued her good show with the bat, while Sakshi contributed 22 and Swara Thakare remained unbeaten on 35 as Vidarbha posted a healthy 202/4 in their 35 overs.

Odisha were never in the chase after losing early wickets. Swara Thakare (2/13) and Sakshi (2/11) did most of the damage with the ball and restricted Odisha to 102/8.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 202/4 in 35 overs (Arya Pongde 45, Kadambari Thakre 52, Sakshi Bhupal 22, Swara Thakare 35 n.o., Vrishti Deshpande 21 n.o.;

Odisha 102/8 in 35 overs (Swara Thakare 2/13, Sakshi Bhupal 2/11, Arya Pongde 1/13)

Result: Vidarbha won by 100 runs