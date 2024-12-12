Vid U-16 boys eye innings win against J&K

J&K fared marginally better in their second innings but were looking down the barrel after losing half their side for 107 runs. They are still 246 runs behind with five wickets and one whole day's play remaining.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings: 409/7 decl. in 95.1 overs (Kush Sharma 72, Randitya Singh 184, Krish Sonkusre 41, Saish Bishe 39, Om Dhotre 30 n.o.)

J&K 1st innings: 56 all out in 39.1 overs (Om Dhotre 5/11, Aarav Chaurasia 5/12)

J&K 2nd innings: 107/5 in 50 overs (Kush Sharma 2/35, Aarav Chaurasia 1/14)

J&K trail by 246 runs