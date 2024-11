Vid U-19 boys gain first innings lead vs UP

Earlier in the day, Vidarbha bowlers struck at regular intervals to ensure first innings lead for their team. Sanskar Chavate (4/50), captain Devansh Thakkar (3/73) and Parth Khure (2/47) shared the wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: At Close Day 3

Vidarbha 1st innings 389 all out in 136 overs (Tushar Suryavanshi 101, Shree Choudhary 136 n.o., Vedant Dighade 60, Devansh Thakkar 41, Sanskar Chavate 34; Akshu Bajwa 5/76)

Uttar Pradesh 1st innings 235 in 93.4 overs (Aman 88, Kaartikaya Singh 67; Sanskar Chavate 4/50, Devansh Thakkar 3/73, Parth Khure 2/47)

UP 2nd innings (following on) 138/1 in 28 overs (Bhavi Sharma 77 batting, Aman 44 batting)

UP trail by 16 runs