Vid unbeaten girls enter pre-QF

Vidarbha will play Kerala in the second pre-quarter-final to be played in Mohali on November 29. Last season too Vidarbha girls had faced Kerala at the same stage. They had beaten Kerala by 8 wickets but eventually lost in the final to Haryana.

On Saturday in Baroda, Arunachal girls were no match for Vidarbha as they managed a meagre 77/5 in their allotted 35 overs. Vidarbha reached the target in only 11.4 overs to boost their net run-rate (1.493) but they were placed sixth in the table behind Delhi (6.68), Haryana (5.137), Bengal (4.194), Mumbai (2.502) and UP (2.143).

BRIEF SCORES

Arunachal 77/5 in 35 overs (Nikita 35; Nimisha 2/18, Yashshri 1/7)

Vidarbha 78/3 in 11.4 overs (Srishty 26, Diya 20 not out)

Result: Vidarbha won by 7 wkts