Vidarbha all out for 231, Punjab 194/2

By close of play Punjab were sitting pretty on 194/2 with Harnoor Singh (92*) and Abhay Choudhary (52*) well-entrenched at the crease. The duo has so far added 92 runs for the third wicket. Punjab are just 37 runs behind Vidarbha's first innings tally with eight wickets standing.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings: 231 all out in 68 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 70, Neel Athaley 70, Sanyog Bhagwat 38; Navpreet 5/69, Krish Bhagat 3/68)

Punjab 1st innings 194/2 in 59 overs (Harnoor Singh batting 92, Abhay Choudhary batting 52; Sanyog Bhagwat 1/52)

Punjab trail by 37 runs with 8 wkts in hand