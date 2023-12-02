Vidarbha batters make merry

Two-century run partnerships were the main attraction of second-day play. In response to Odisha's first innings total of 224, Vidarbha posted 352 for three in 97.4 overs and were leading by 128 runs with seven wickets still in hand. The day belonged to Vidarbha batters who sent the rival bowlers on the leather hunt. Thanks to opener Ikhankar who played a brilliant knock of 105 in 170 balls hitting 14 boundaries. Ikhankar and another opener Shubh Rawal (43, 60b, 8x4) made 77 run partnership for the opening wicket. When Rawal was seven runs short of half century he was stumped by Bishnu off Jogeswar Bag.

After his depareture, Yash Chaude gave good company of Ikhankar. In the process the opening batsman completed his century. After achieving the milestone Rehan Khan got rid of him with 217 runs on the board. Both made 140 run partnership for the second wicket.

Chaude was unlucky as he missed the well-deserved century by just one run. Bishnu stumped him off Jogeswar Bag with 352 runs on board. He and Krishna Sonkusre who is still batting on (77, 122b, 12x4) stitched up 135 run partnership for the third wicket.

Brief scores

Odisha 1st innings: 224

Vidarbha (1st innings) 352/3 in 97.4 overs (Sarvesh Ikhankar 105, Yash Chaude 99, Krish Sonkusare 77 batting, Shubh Rawal; 43, Jogeswar Bag 2 for 76).