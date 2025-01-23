Vidarbha bowlers hit back

At close of play on Day 1, Rajasthan were 101/5 in 30 overs, still 64 runs behind Vidarbha's tally with five wickets in hand. Rajasthan captain Mahipal Lomror was at the crease with 44 against his name. For Vidarbha, Shubham Kapse claimed two wickets for 17 runs.

Earlier, Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first, but found themselves in deep trouble at 93/7 with left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed doing most of the damage. A 60-run partnership for the eighth wicket between captain Akshay Wadkar (34) and Nachiket Bhute (34) gave Vidarbha's innings a bit of respectability. Karun Nair, once again looked in great touch, hitting 5 boundaries in his 39 off 80 deliveries.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 1st innings: 165 all out in 57.3 overs (Karun Nair 39, Akshay Wadkar 34, Nachiket Bhute 34; Khaleel Ahmed 5/37, Manav Suthar 3/40)

Rajasthan 1st innings: 101/5 in 30 overs (Mahipal Lomror 44 batting, Subham Garhwal 22; Shubham Kapse 2/17)

Rajasthan trail by 64 runs