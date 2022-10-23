Vidarbha colts champions, beat Punjab by 33 runs

Batting first Vidarbha made 238 for seven in 50 overs. In reply, Punjab were all out in 47.4 overs. Vidarbha were the champion in this age group in 2018. After three years they repeated their performance and added another trophy to Vidarbha's cabinet.

Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Vidarbha opener Tushar Suryavanshi (40, 63b, 6x4) and Neel Athaley (52, 87b, 4x4, 1x6) gave flying start to Vidarbha by making 77 run partnership for first wicket. In the process Athaley completed his half century. Finally, Aryan Yadav gave breakthrough to Punjab dismissing Suryavanshi with 77 runs on board. After his departure captain Mohammad Faiz (29, 26b, 1x4, 2x6) and Athaley added 48 runs for the second wicket partnership. Krish Bhagat ended the resistance of Athaley with 125 runs on board. Soon Vidarbha lost skipper Faiz and thhus Vidarbha lost three wickets for 127. In form batsman Danish Malewar ( 59, 57b, 2x4, 2x6) played sensibly and developed some valuable partnership with Rohit Bikar (15) and Jagjot Singh (18) that helped Vidarbha to score a respectable total.

For Punjab Uday Saharan (3 for 54) was the main wicket taker. Krish Bhagat (2 for 51), Krish bhagat (2 for 51) and Aryan Yadav ( 2 for 29) were other wicket takers.

In reply Vidarbha bowlers did excellent job and didn't allow Punjab batsmen to settle. Aryan Yadav (87, 137, 9x40 single-handedly tried to held the fort but in vain. Uday Saharan (24), Mayank Gupta (22) were other scorers.

For Vidarbha, Pratham Maheshwari (3 for 24) was the pick of the bowlers. He was well supported by Jagjot Sigh (2 for 56) and Dharmendra Thakur (2 for 31). Ashit Singh, Rajsingh Chavhan and Gaurav Farde were chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 238 for 7 in 50 overs (Danish Malewar 59, Neel Athaley 52, Tushar Suryavnashi 40, Uday Saharan 3 for 54, Krish Bhagat 2 for 51, Aryan Yadav 2 for 29)

Punjab: 206 all out in 47.4 overs (Aryan Yadav 87, Uday Saharan 24, Mayank Gupta 22, Pratham Maheshwari 3 for 24, Jagjot Singh 2 for 56, Dharmendra Thakur 2 for 31)

Result: Vidarbha won by 32 runs