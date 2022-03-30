Vidarbha give apt reply to Maha, Mokhade slams ton

Riding on opening batsman Aman Mokhade's century and Mohit Kale's brilliant 90 Vidarbha gave an apt reply to Maharashtra on the second day of Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy Match at DVR Ground, Mulapadu (Vijaywada) on Wednesday.

In response to Maharashtra' first innings total of 378, Vidarbha made 217 for four. They were trailing by 161 runs with still six wickets in hand.

Earlier resuming at overnight score of 294 runs for five, Maharashtra added 84 more runs. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dube who propelled Vidrbha into an emphatic victory over Chandigarh in the first match by taking total nine wickets once again displayed outstanding bowling performance and finished with six wickets for 122 runs. Praful Hinge (2for 41) was another main wicket-taker. For Maharashtra, A Thenge coming down the order scored 60 runs in 65 balls with the help of two boundaries and seven sixes.

In reply, Vidarbha had a disastrous start as they lost two wickets for just one run. Opener Choudhari and Yash Rathod returned to the pavilion on duck. However then Mokhade and Mohit Kale played sensibly and bailed out Vidarbha. Once settled, they sent the rivals bowlers on a leather hunt. While Mokhade slammed 103 runs in 155 balls with the help of ten boundaries. Kale scored 90 in 14 balls hitting six boundaries and two sixes. They made 188 run partnership for thrid wicket.

After Mokhade completing the century A Veer trapped him in front of stumps. Kale was unfortunate as he failed to complete the century. Wen he was on 90, Veer again got the prized scalp in the similar fashion.

When the second day played stopped, captain Siddhesh Wath was playing on 11 in the company of Mandar Mahale (10).

For Maharashtra, Veer claimed two wickets for 56 runs whereas A Thenge and R Ghosh were chipped in with one each.