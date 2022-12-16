Vidarbha take first innings lead over Manipur

Vidarbha first bowled our Manipur on a paltry 98 after winning the toss and then scored 176 for six at stumps. Thus Vidarbha ook first innings lead of 78 runs on day one.

Earlier Manipur batsmen looked clueless against Vidarha's disciplined bowling. They lost their wickets at regular intervals and even failed to cross 100-run mark. Only opener Max (45, 144b, 7x4) and Naesh (17) managed to cross the double-digit. Three batsmen returned to the pavilion on the duck.

For Vidarbha, Sangram Rathod (4 for 24) was the most successful bowlers. He was well supported by Parth Borgaonkar (3 for 23) and Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar (2 for 20).

In reply, openers Adi Bajaj (37, 78b, 2x4, 1x6) and Tushar Naidu (50, 54b, 8x4) gave flying start to Vidarbha by making 72 run partnership. Krishna Tiwari contributed 25. At stumps, captain Iknoor was playing on 22 in the company of Addhyan Rauthan (27).

Brief scores

Manipur 1st innings: 98 all out in 47.5 overs (Max 45, Naesh 17, Sangram Rathod 4 for 24, Parth Borgaonkar 3 for 23)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 176 for 3 in 43 overs (Tushar Kadu 50, Adi Bajaj 37, Krishna Tiwari 25, Addhyan Rauthan batting 27, Iknoor Singh batting 22, Prakash 2 for 31)