Vidarbha to take on Karnataka in QF today

After the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, now Vidarbha are among the last eight teams in another white ball tournament.

In the seven matches of the league phase, the top four of the Vidarbha batters scored runs but consistency remains an issue. Skipper Atharva Taide has scored most runs for the team in the tournament. Though he has managed to give the team a flying start on most occasions, Taide would be itching to get a big knock that has eluded him so far in the tournament.

After trying two other combinations, the team management now looks firm on Dhruv Shorey as the opening partner of Taide. The former Delhi professional has been in good form in the last three matches. After a century against Chhattisgarh, Shorey posted two 80-plus scores against Hyderabad and Services.

In the middle order, Karun Nair, after an on and off start to the tournament, finally hit the groove in the business end of the league phase. Nair posted a ton, though in losing cause, against Hyderabad. Making his List A debut, Aman Mokhade, with three good knocks including 83 against Chhattisgarh, looks to have settled in the senior setup.

Beyond this four, the batting line stutters a bit. Vidarbha have been carrying the baggage of a fragile lower-middle order.

Among the bowlers, medium pacer Darshan Nalkande (15) and spinner Akshay Karnewar (13) have claimed most wickets. Vidarbha would be hoping that Umesh Yadav inflicts early damage against a depleted Karnataka batting line-up.

Man in form Devdutt Padikkal, left for South Africa to be a part of the India 'A' squad, did the bulk of the scoring for Karnataka in the league matches. After a 256-run opening stand against Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka openers — Mayank Agarwal and R Samarth — haven't been able to give a good start to the team.