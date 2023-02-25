Vidarbha to take on Railways in QF

With three outright victories and three draws, Vidarbha made it to quarterfinals. In the tournament they started their campaign on a positive note with a 61 run victory over Baroda. Then they earned first innings lead over Odisha at VCA Civil Lines Stadium. In the third match Vidarbha defeated Haryana on the basis of first innings lead at Sulotanpur. The match between Vidarbha and Karnataka ended in a draw in which Vidarbha took first innings lead. Then Vidarbha won baback-to-back matches. First they drubbed Himachal Pradesh by and innings and 12 runs and on home turf Vidarbha thrashed Mghalaya by an innings and 259 runs.

Aman Mokhade is in good form . He has scored 501 runs in just four matches hitting two centuries. Satyam Bhoyar is another batsman who is among the runs. In six matches he knocked off 431 runs with two centuries and one half century.

Danish Malewar has also played an important role in taking Vidarbha to quarters. In five matches he scored 331 runs hitting one century and one half century.

The team management is expecting another fabulous performance from these batters.

Among the bowlers, leleft-armpinner Harsh Dubey has taken 25 wickets in three matches.. He would like to spin his web once again around the Railway batsmen. Vidarbha have included Gaurav Farde and Atharva Taide in place of Mohd. Faiz and Nachiket Bhute in the squad.On the other hand, Railways entered the quarters after emerging group C' toper with 32 points. In six matches, they tasted victory in four and two ended in a draw.

Team: Yash Kadam (Captain), Yash Rathod (Vice-captain), Aman Mokhade, Satyam Bhoyar, Danish Malewar, Mandar Mahale, Harsh Dubey, Aniket Pande (WK), Praful Hinge, Dushant Tekan, Dipesh Parwani, Vedant Jajoo, Rohit Binkar (Wk), Ganesh Bhosle, Gaurav Farde and

Atharv Taide.