Vidarbha win by 48 runs but misses knockout spot

From group 'B' Mumbai emerged pool topper with 28 points and have qualified for the knockout stage. Jammu and Kashmir and Vidarbha were tied at 20 points each however on the basis of better run-rate, Jammu and Kashmir made it to the knockouts and Vidarbha lagged behind.

Batting first Vidarbha scored 254 all out in 49.1 overs. Thanks to opener Aniruddha Choudhary who slammed 105 in 124 balls hitting 13 boundaries. He got good support from Aman Mokhade (26, 42b, 3x4), Harsh Dubey (27, 36b, 1x4, 1x6), captain Mandar Mahale (25, 28b, 2x4) and Prerit Agrawal (21, 10b, 1x4, 2x6).

For Chhattisgarh, Vijay Yadav, Tiwari and Gagandeep Singh claimed three wickets each.

In reply, Chhattiagarh lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 206 in 47.3 overs. Thanks to Mandar Mahale who claimed four wickets conceding 62 runs. He was well supported by Yash Kadam (2 for 40) and Aditya Khilote (2 for 30).

For Chhattiagarh, opener Aditya Singh top scored with (67, 93b, 7x4, 1x6), Ayush Pandey (330, Gagandeep Singh (26) were main scorers.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 254 all out in 50 overs (Aniruddha Choudhari 105, Harsh Dubey 27, Aman Mokhade 26, Vijay Yadav 2 for 63, U Tiwari 3 for 39, Gagandeep Singh 3 or 42)

Chhattisgrh : 206 all out in 47.3 overs (Aditya Singh 67, Ayush Pandey 33, Gagandeep Singh 26, Mandar Mahale 4 for 62), Yash Kadam (2 for 40), Aditya Khilote (2 for 30)

Result: Vidarbha won by 48 runs