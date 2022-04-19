Vidarbha women lose opener to UP

Vidarbha women lost their opening match to Uttar Pradesh by six runs in Senior Women's T-20 League match at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

UP won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 130 for 7 in 20 overs. Opener Shipra Gill top scored with (66, 55b, 6x4). Anjali Singh (19) and Muskam Malik (17) were other main scorers

For Vidarbha, captain Kanchan Nagwani claimed two wickets for 23 runs while Gargi Wankar, Nupur Kohale and Reena Paul were chipped in with one each.

In reply, despite Kanchan's quickfire (21, 12b, 2x4) Vidarbha missed the target by six runs. Earlier Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular intervals. Openers Vaishnavi Khandkar (9) and Disha Kasat (6) returned to the pavilion cheaply. Bharti Fulmali (14, 22 b, 2x4\), Latika Inamdar (22, 18b, 2x4) and Reena Paul()18, 11b, 2x4) made some efforts but in vain.