Vidarbha's challenge ends, lose to Rajasthan by 6 wkts

Out of five matches, Vidarbha so far have managed to win just two. They have just eight points to their credit and are placed on sixth place in the points tally followed by Meghalaya and Sikkim who are yet to open an account. Vidarbha will play the remaining matches against Assam and Jharkhand.

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted Vidarbha to 240. Openers Faiz Fazal (36, 66 b, 4x4) ad Atharva Taide (51, 74b, 6x4, 2x6) played cautiously and made 92 run partnership for first wicket. Both looked very defensive in their approach. When they were heading towards a century run partnership Taide was unfortunately ran out. Faiz soon followed him as he was caught by Lomor off Kamlesh Nagarkoti with 104 runs on board.

After their departure, Ganesh Satish (39, 42b, 5x4) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (41, 49b, 4x4, 1x6) played sensibly and build up a good partnership of 104 runs for the third wicket. That was the only major partnership as the rest of the batsmen Jitesh Sharma (12) , Apoorv Wankhade (15), Aditya Sarvate (1) and Akshay Karnewar (7) failed to face the Rajasthan attack.

For Rajasthan, IPL bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti claimed three wickets for 49 runs while Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar were chipped in with two wickets each.

In reply, Rajasthan convincingly chased the target losing just four wickets. Y Kothari (109 118b, 10x4, 2x6) played a match-winning century knock. and he was well supported by Lomror (81, 82b, 9x4, 2x6). Both made match-winning 157 run partnership for second wicket.

Scores in brief

Vidarbha: 240 all out in 47.2 overs (Atharva Taide 51, Akshay Wadkar 41, Faiz Fazal 36, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3 for 49, Deepak Chahar 2 for 53, Rahul Chahar 2 for 56)

Rajathan: 243 for 4 in 44.1 overs (Y Kothari 108 not out, M Lomror 81, Umesh Yadav 2 for 47, Aditya Sarvate 2 for 37)

Result: Rajasthan won by six wickets.