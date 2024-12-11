Vidarbha's Mumbai jinx continues

Parth Rekhade too departed cheaply, but Apoorv Wankhade and Taide kept up the tempo with an 81-run partnership for the third wicket off 48 balls.

Wankhade made 51 off 33 balls with two fours and three sixes. Captain Jitesh Sharma contributed 11 runs off six deliveries and Mandar Mahale 13 off five to provide Shubham Dubey the freedom to go big at the end.

Dubey did not disappoint, remaining unbeaten on 43 off just 19 balls (4x3, 6x3) to give Vidarbha bowlers a good cushion.

Mumbai got off to a flier with Prithvi Shaw (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (84) raising 83 runs in seven overs before the former was dismissed by Dipesh Parwani.

Parwani also removed Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer for 5, while Harsh Dubey accounted for Surya Kumar Yadav for 9 to raise Vidarbha’s hopes. Rahane partnered a subdued Shivam Dube to add 39 runs for the fourth wicket, before falling to Yash Thakur.

Dube (37*) and Suryansh Shedge (36*) then changed gears and punished Vidarbha bowlers with a match-winning stand of 67 off only 25 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful knock which came off 45 balls with 10 fours and three sixes.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 221/6 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 66, Karun Nair 26, Apoorv Wankahade 51, Shubham Dubey 43 not out; Suryansh Shedge 3/36, Atharva Ankolekar 2/32)

Mumbai 224/4 in 19.2 overs (Prithvi Shaw 49, Ajinkya Rahane 84, Shivam Dube 37 not out, Suryansh Shedge 36 not out)

Result: Mumbai won by 6 wickets