Vidya Bharti sports council meeting held

The meeting was chaired by joint secretary of Vidyabharati All India Shiksha Sanstha Shriam Aravakar along with joint organising secretary of East UP Hemchandraji, senior vice president of School Games Federation of IndiaMuktej Singh Badesha and member of Vidya Bharti National Sports council and Vidarbha sports incharge Jitendra Ghordadekar.

In the said meeting, the organisation of various games by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) in the session 2023-24 was unanimously discussed.

In the session 2024-25 various national competitions organised by Vidya Bharti have been planned.

The final decision has been taken after discussing all the issues regarding which sports competitions of School Games Federation of India will be organized by Vidya Bharti. A total of 20 members of the Vidya Bharati National Sports Council of 11 regions from across the country attended this meeting. A list from Nagpur Mahanagar and Vidarbha prant as Umpire/ Refrees/ Official for Vidya Bharati National Competition and School National Competition in Vidya Bharati.

Vidya Bhati will soon send a list of judges or officials for Vidya Bharati National Competition and School National Competition from Nagpur and Vidarbha Province. For this, interested physical education teachers and coaches should contact Vidya Bharti.

This year, the national competitions willl be organised by the School Games Federation of India by December end. Therefore, the State and regional competitions are likely to be held in September and October. Such information has also been given. A total of 44 Olympic Games sanctioned sports will be contested in the school national competition this year.

In this meeting it has been decided that all the players who will achieve first/second and third position in the ongoing national competition will get cash prize of Rs.5,000, 3,000 and 2,000 on behalf of Vidya Bharti.

Kripashankar Singh, secretary of National Sports Council, thanked everyone and finally concluded the meeting with Shanti Mantra.