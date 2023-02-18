Vihan brings laurels to school

The event was held recently at Vivekanand NMC badminton hall. Contenders around the city had taken part in various categories in the prestigious event. Vihan represented the school in the U-12 category in the 36 kg fight event. He emerged as the first runner-up in his category. He was awarded a cash prize and certificate.

Vihan was congratulated by the principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde, mentors Mehboob Ansari and Pritam Pinjarkar and the staff.