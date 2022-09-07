VMV students for flloorball contest

Nagpur, Sept 7

Three students of VMV College including Shubham Shahu, Roshan Sarva and Laxmi Yadav have been selected for 8th State-level Floorball Championship to be held at Dhule.

Samir Devdhar of the same college has been selected as referee for the said championship. The students attribute the credit of their success principal Dr Murlidhar Chandekar, vice principal Dr Manoj Nagarnaik, director of the physical education department Neeraj Pandya and Anita Chintamane.