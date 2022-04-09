Vrutika, Anaisha set up title clash

Nagpur, April 9

Vrutika Shah set up a title clash with Anaisha Shori in The MSLTA-NHDTA Maharashtra State Ranking Under-10 Tennis Tournament for Boys and Girls began at Ram Nagar court here on Saturday.In the first semi-final, Vrutika defeated Shuchita 6-2 whereas Anaisha Taori got the better of Insiya Kamal 6-3. The final will be played on Sunday from 9 a.m. onwards.

In the girls singles quarters, Vrutika Shah beat her opponent Mahi Tawani 6-0 whereas top seed Shuchita Tripathi got the better of Kavya Taori 6-0. Anaisha Shori beat Kaisar Choudhary 6-0 while Insiya Kamal beat Vibhuti Wankhede 6-3.

Boys semifinal will starts at 8 am on Sunday morning. Top seed Aarav Bele will take on unseeded Pranav Gaikwad whereas Vihar Sonawane will lock horns with second seeded Taksheel Naagar.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Gondwana Club president Pankaj Chokhani. In his address, he encouraged the young players to give their best and not to worry about the result. Other dignitaries present were tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar,NDHTA joint secretary Vikram Naidu, Dr Darshan Dakshindas, Dr Mahesh Kriplani, Rajan Nair. Coach Vishal Landge is the tournament supervisor and VIjay Naidu is the tournament secretary.