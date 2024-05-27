Wanjari wins rapid chess crown

Three players including Wanjari, Ojas Jibhenkar and Kaustuv Barat secured six points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Wanjari was declared champion followed by Jibhenkar and Barat for second and third place respectivley. Mayank Hedau and Shraddha Bajaj achieved fourth and fifth places respectivley.

In all 54 players including 38 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total 7 rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 5,300 were distributed among top 10 players and best veteran of the tournament.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Gupreet Singh Maras and chief arbiter SNA Shrikant Bagde.

Final standings

1. Krupal Wanjari, 2. Ojas Jibhenkar, 3. Kaustuv Barat, 4. Mayank Hedau, 5. Shraddha Bajaj, 6. Rashmika Maringanti, 7. Sai Sharma, 8. Mayur Gupta, 9. Omprakash Soni, 10. Swaraj Mishra.