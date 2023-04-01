Warner separated from other players!

Nagpur: The memories of Nagpur Test were sad for Australian veteran David Warner. Due to poor performance in both innings, he was separated from other players of the team.

It is worth mentioning that after being dismissed on just one run in the first innings of the Nagpur Test, Warner 's former captain Ricky Ponting strongly criticised him and questioned why he should not be dropped from the team.

It has been learned from sources that after Thursday, Warner has been separated from all the players in the hotel by the Australian team management and for the last two days, the coaching staff has been counseling him till late night. After the failure in the Nagpur Test, the place of this experienced Australian opener in the team is now looking uncertain and he can be dropped in the remaining matches of the series, which can also end his brilliant Test career.