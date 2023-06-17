Warriors, Hawks, Falcons, Titans in semis
In the semis, Team Warriors will take on Team Hawks and Team Falcons will lock horns with Team Titans. The semis and final will be played on Sunday. From Group A Team Warriors and Team Falcons have topped the table with Team Warriors winning every match in the group with 6 points and Team Falcons 5 points.
From Group B Team Titans and Team Hawks has topped the table with Team Titans winning every match in the group with 6 points and Team Hawks with 3 points.
In this tournament eight teams comprising total 80 players are trying their luck. . Each team consists of 9 male and 1 female player, and each female player are captains of their respective teams.