Wath to lead Vidarbha U-25 team

Nagpur, March 9

Talented wicketkeeper-batsman Siddhesh Wath will lead the Vidarbha Under-25 team for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy to be played between March 17 and May 3, informs a press release issued by Vidarbha Cricket Association.

Vidarbha have been clubbed with Maharashtra, Railways and Chandigarh in Group D. The teams have been divided into eight Elite Groups of four teams each and a five-team Plate Group. Vidarbha’s matches will be played at Indore. The team will report at the venue on March 17.

Out of the six youngsters who were part of the Vidarbha Ranji squad, five have been included in the side while the southpaw Atharva Taide has not been included in the U-25 side though he is well under 22 years of age. Former skipper Mohit Kale,Yash Rathod Aditya Thakare, Praful Hinge and Ganesh Bhosale have found places in the CK Nayudu squad

Team: Siddhesh Wath (WK/Cap), Mohit Kale, Yash Rathod, Aman Mokhade, Aniruddha Choudhary, Mandar Mahalle, Yash Kadam, Satyam Bhoyar, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Praful Hinge, Nachiket Bhute, Dushyant Tekan, Aditya Thakare, Ganesh Bhosale, Nayan Chavan, Sandesh Drugwar, Aniket Pande. Support Staff: Ranjeet Paradkar (Coach), Dr Akash Asthana (Physio), Mohd Hashim (Trainer), Mohd Sabir (Team Manager)