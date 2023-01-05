WGM Divya retains crown

WGM Mary Ann Gomes of PSPB finished second with 9 points by winning against WIM Rucha Pujari (MAH) and WGM Vantika Agrawal (DEL) defeated IM Nisha Mohota (PSPB) to finish third (8.5/11).

Since 2011, every National Women’s champion has won the title at least twice in-a-row, and Divya maintained that record. The 17-year-old Divya was in brilliant form throughout the 11-round tournament.