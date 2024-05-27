Women's football league from April 22

Total eight teams are participating in the tournament. The teams have been in two groups. The group 'A' include IFFC Chankapur, Eagle FC, Mahayouth FC and Cradle FC. The group 'B' will be represented by Squadram FC, Rising Star , Amma FC and Xciteplay FC.

.The timing of the match will be 25 minutes each half with a interval of 10 minutes. Two top teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. All the matches will be played at 3 p.m onwards.

Fixtures:

April 22: Xciteplay v/s Squadron FC

April 23: IFFC Chankapur v/s Cradle FC

April 24: Rising Star v/Amma FC

April 25: Eagle FC v/s Mahayouth FC

April 26: Squadron FC v/s Amma FC

April 27: Eagle FC v/s Cradle FC

April 28: Mahayouth FC v/s IFFC Chankapur

April 29: Rising Star v/s Xciteplay FC