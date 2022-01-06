Workshop dept emerges champions

After a barren first half, Workshop intensified the attack and the first goal was scored by the experienced player Rajkumar Tiwari. TMO levelled the score through Arun Dhuria. Workshop fired in four as compared to three by TMO in the tie-breaker. Rajkumar Tiwari of Workshop was declared as ‘Man of the Match’ and Arun Dhuriya ofTMO was declared as ‘Man of the Series’. Maninder Uppal, Divisional Railway Manager, South East Central Railway, Nagpur was chief guest of the prize distribution function. AK Suryavanshi, ADRM (O); Jagtap ADRM (T); Lalit Dhurandar, CWM; Aditya Somkuvar, Senior Sports Officer; Dharmendrasing Dangi, Sports Officer; Bishwjeet Dey, Sports Secretary; Radhe Shukla, Asst Sports Secretary; Anirudh Sarwate, Asst Sports Secretary; Shrikant Rai, Asst Sports Secretary; Ritesh Inumulla, Asst Sports Secretary; Amit Anthony; Abdul Khalique; Ravindrasingh Tuli, Proprietor of Tuli International were also present. The tournament was organised by South East Central Railway Sports Association.