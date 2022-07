Yadav wins rapid chess crown

Nagpur, July 10

Mradul Yadav emerged champion in Nagpur District 53rd Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) at Ramjiwan Chaudhari Krida Sankul, Near Ram Cooler Square on Sunday.

In the eight-round tournament Yadav secured 7.5 points to win the titile. For second place Priyanshu Patil and Arush Chitre were tied at seven points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Patil was declared runners-up whereas Wanjari had to be satisfied with third place.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of in-charge of Ramjiwan Chaudhari Krida Sankul (NMC) Ishawar Pawar, Sheetal Panbude and Chief Arbiter Pravin Pantawane

Final ranking: 1 Mradul Yadav (7.5), 2.Patil Priyanshu (7,49), 3. Chitre Arush (7, 45.5). 4. Wanjari Krupal (6.5, 52), 5. Sawalakhe Jay (6.5, 50.5), 6. Gaigore Sanskar (6.5,47), 7. Badole Shaunak (6.5, 41), 8. Ramteke Sumedh (6,47), 9. Shatakshi Awasthi (6,47), 10. Chetan Deodhagle (6, 45.5).

Results (round 8): Mradul Yadav (7.5)bt Gaigore Sanskar (6.5), Patil Priyanshu (7) bt Sawalakhe Jay (6.5), Wanjari Krupal (6.5) lost to Chitre Arush (7), Chetan Deodhagle (6) drew with Vishwaditya Awasthi (6), Ramteke Sumedh (6) drew with Sharma Sai (6), Badole Shaunak (6.5) bt Wahane Kunal (5.5), Ahuja Kishan (6) bt Ramteke Pramod (5), Chirag Lahoti (6) bt Amol Ramteke (5).