Yamini finishes 2nd in Hyderabad Marathon

In the full 42 km marathon, Yamini finished second behind the Kenyan runners with a time of 3.10 hours hours. Winner Taapsee Singh Banaras clocked 3. 07 hours and Kenyan athlete finished third with a time of 3. 20 hours. Yamini received a medal and trophy and Rs 2 lakh cash. International runner Prachi Godbole had to settle for fifth place. She clocked 3. 23.05 seconds to finish the competition.

Yamini is serving in the Maharashtra State Police Force, while Prachi is a member of the Track Star Athletics Club and trains regularly at the Reshimbagh grounds under the guidance of international coaches Ravindra Tong and Umesh Naidu. Nagpur District Athletics Association officials have congratulated both the athletes and wished them best luck.