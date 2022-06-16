YK group to hold online Yoga championship

Nagpur, June16

YK Group of Institutes in association with Dhanashri Lekurwale’sYoga Life Centre will be conducting the second edition of Open Online International Yogasana Championship-2022. The competition will be held in the following age categories:Sub-Junior: 5-10 Years (boys and girls); Junior: 10-18 Years (boy sand girls); Senior A: 18-25 Years (men and women); Senior B : 25and above (men and women). Innovative Yogasana: Age Group 5 and Above (open for all) (players can participate in both the events).There will cash rewards amounting to over Rs 75,000.

For age group asnas, the competitor will have to perform all five asanas with three compulsory asanas and two optional asanas oftheir respective age group as per syllabus laid down by organisers. The video must be in continuity. The participant should not tamper with the video by any kind of editing and only the raw video to be sent or uploaded wherever required. Spiritual/devotional music/mantras can be used in the background. The video should be captured with a good quality mobile/camera with the participant in the frame all the time while performing. Those interested may log on tohttps://forms.gle/w8dP7o8DX7KZ3toN8 for registration.