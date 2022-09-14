YMCA U-16 football tourney from Sept 20

Nagpur, Sept 14

YMCA Nagpur is organising its Under-16 Inter-School Football Tournament 2022 from September 20 to October 6, 2022.

Addressing media persons general secretary, YMCA Nagpur Niraj Singh said in all 64 schools in the boys section and 16 schools in the girls category from in and around Orange City will be participating in this annual tournament which will be held on a knock-out basis.

Dy. Supt. of Police (Home), Nagpur Gramin Police Sanjay Purandhare will inaugurate the boys’ tournament, while president, YMCA Nagpur Rohit Macwan will declare open the girls leg of the tourney.

The 64 teams of boys have been divided equally into four Groups -- A, B, C, D. The semifinals between the four qualifying teams, one from each group, will be played as “A vs C” and “B vs D”. The semi-finals and finals will be played on October 6, 2022,. Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,500 cash prizes (boys and girls) will be awarded to the winners and runners-up teams, respectively along with trophies. Five individual prizes will also be given for the top performers of the tournament.

Certificates will be issued to each and every player of the tournament. All the matches will be played at Nagpur Gramin Police Ground, Sahayog Nagar, Nagpur, added Niraj Singh.

The teams of Bhonsala Military School were the champions and MM Rabbani School were the runners-up of the previous tournament held in 2019. Unfortunately, both the schools are not participating in this years’ event, informed the organisers.

The press conference was attended by YMCA Nagpur president Rohit Macwan Prashant Bansod, Pankaj Bhandarkar, and Gitesh Jambhulkar, officials of the tournament.