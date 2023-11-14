119 cases of cyber fraud registered in nine months

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 1

The city cyber police station has registered 119 cases of cyber fraud in the last nine months. Most of these crimes are fraud through online baiting and online job tasks.

According to police, youths in the city and surroundings can be robbed by showing a beautiful face on a video call and a sweet voice. Youths can become victims of online sextortion. In a complaint received by the cyber police, it has come to light that a youth was cheated of Rs 14 lakhs. Different types of online cyber fraud are coming to light in Nashik city. According to police, cases of duping over online jobs and sextortion is rampant.

Info

Criminals are from other states

Cyber criminals in Haryana, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurgaon target the citizens and automatically transfer the money to their own bank accounts from the bank accounts of others. These crimes are investigated by cyber police. However, since the criminals are from other states, it takes time for the police administration to get their information after technical analysis.

Info

According to cyber police, citizens should be alert and cautious and should not respond to calls or messages from any unknown number. The person speaking from an unknown call may not be a woman, and the face seen in the video call on the mobile screen may be fake. That’s how citizens are trapped for sextortion and become victims of cyber fraud. Cyber police have appealed to be more vigilant.

Info

Cyber cases in nine months were…

1) Various complaints of online fraud are lodged in the cyber police station every day. It has various types like social media fraud, online fraud, and sextortion.

2) The number of complaints and cases of fraud in the form of OLX, loan app, credit-debit card, OTP, KYC, online job task, lottery, and online bait are numerous. A maximum of 25 crimes of online jobs have been registered in the city cyber police station.

Info

Even after becoming a victim of sextortion, some youths do not come forward to report it because they fear defamation. However, the victims should rest assured that the name of the complainant is kept confidential by the cyber police. Incidents should be reported so that the police can trace such persons.