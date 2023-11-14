571 cases of caste verification found valid

Nashik, Oct 21

The Deputy Commissioner and Member of Nashik District Caste Certificate Verification Committee has informed that 571 cases of caste verification have been found to be valid, in the special campaign conducted by the District Caste Certificate Verification Committee.

Through the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, it was directed to organise a special campaign to issue caste validity certificates in the state. Caste certificate verification cases are pending with the applicants for lack of completion. Such applicants have been notified of errors through the District Caste Verification Committee on their registered e-mail IDs. Those applicants who have not fulfilled them yet have their cases pending. A special campaign is being conducted for such applicants. Deputy Commissioner and Member, of Nashik District Caste Certificate Verification Committee has informed that if the errors are not fulfilled by the applicants, action will be taken against them as per rules.