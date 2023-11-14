Action against 10 cafes in Malegaon

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Malegaon, Oct 23

Malegaon police raided ten coffee shops on Saturday, October 21, upon receiving information of indecent behaviour on display by some young boys and girls. During the raids, youths found at the cafes were counselled and released. Action was taken against ten coffee shop operators in this case.

After a minor girl was sexually assaulted in a cafe in Sinnar, raids were conducted on cafes in Nashik city. Following this, Malegaon police also conducted raids and investigated cafes in Malegaon. According to the action of Malegaon police, under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Aniket Bharti, information about illegal businesses in the guise of cafes has come to light.