Administration orders MIDC to investigate closed factories

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 29

The district administration has instructed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to investigate closed factories in the industrial colonies after the case of a drug manufacturing factory in Shinde village of Nashik taluka came to light recently. Nashik has become the epicentre of the drug case that has shocked the entire state, and new revelations are coming forth every day.

The Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse has also given instructions to the police administration to investigate the whole matter thoroughly. Accordingly, a meeting was organised in the Collector's Office on Friday, October 27. It was presided over by the Resident Deputy Collector Rajendra Wagh, to review the anti-narcotics activities. The meeting was attended by MIDC officials, police officers, an association of directors of academic institutions, and the Food and Drug Administration.

As the entire state has taken this matter seriously, the district is being doubly vigilant as well. After the fact that a closed factory in Shinde village was running a drug manufacturing unit was brought to light by the Mumbai Police, the Nashik Police also became alert.

The district administration is also keeping an eye on these cases and officials are being given instructions for action. Accordingly, MIDC has also been instructed to investigate the factories that are closed in the industrial colonies. Wagh also instructed the Food and Drug Administration to monitor the incoming raw materials for medicines.

Info-

Instructions to focus on schools, colleges

The Resident Deputy Collector instructed the police to keep maximum vigilance in schools, colleges and stalls selling pan masala. The directors of the academic institution are also instructed to implement the drug-free campaign.