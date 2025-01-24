Amit Shah Maharashtra Visit: Union Minister Visits Shri Trimbakeshwar Temple In Nashik

Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah visited the revered Shri Trimbakeshwar Temple today for darshan and worship. He was accompanied by several prominent leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol, State Revenue Minister Chandrakant Bawankule, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Agriculture Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate, MLA Seema Hire, and MLA Hiraman Khoskar. Trustees of the temple were also present during the visit.

Mr. Shah performed the rituals and sought blessings at the temple, under the guidance of the Priesthood Association presided over by Laxmikant Thete and Manoj Thete.

As part of the visit, the Temple Devasthan’s President and Retired Judge Nitin Jeevan, along with Headmaster Mrs. Devchakke, Kailas Ghule, Purushottam Kadalag, Swapnil Shelar, and Rupali Bhutada, felicitated Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The gesture highlighted the significance of his visit to one of the most sacred shrines in India.

The visit marked an important occasion, with devotees and officials alike gathering to witness the event, adding to the temple’s spiritual and cultural prominence.