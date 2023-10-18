Android machine turns out to be defective

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 17

New Android ticket machines have been provided for the conductors on the buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). However, these machines are issuing low-value tickets as the steps for distance decrease. This is becoming a hassle for both the bus conductors and passengers.

MSRTC is facing a new change day by day. The MSRTC took a step forward towards environment conservation by bringing the electric 'Shivai' bus into service. A 'Beautiful Bus Stand' competition was also implemented to change the face of bus stands. New buses have been introduced to the fleet. It is against this backdrop that conductors have recently been given EBIX Android machines to issue tickets. However, this machine has many flaws. Due to the non-availability of range, the stage of travel distance is getting reduced, due to which a stage ticket is not issued. It is said that some conductors have been ordered to issue tickets for the remaining amount immediately to the passengers if the ticket for one phase is short. However, while doing so, disputes occurred between the conductors and the passengers.

Contractor responsible?

The company contracted to manufacture the EBIX Android ticket machines did not fix the defects before handing them over. Conductors were required to issue new machines only after fixing the error. On the other hand, senior officials of MSRTC have issued orders to pay the remaining amount to the passenger immediately if the ticket turns out to be of low value. Due to this, conductors are quite hassled.

What is the problem?

If the server of the Android ticket machine goes down, the ticket tray does not work. If the bus route is changed, the conductor has to select the route by starting WiFi from his mobile. Therefore, the help of the relevant expert should be taken every time. If the bus on the Nashik-Pune route decides to go to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route, it has to be changed at the ticket machine. Older machines did not have this problem.

There may be difficulties at first when using a new machine. Gradually the problems will disappear. If the ticket is of low value due to the server being down, the problem will be resolved by intimation to the concerned.

-Arun Siya, Divisional Controller, MSRTC.

