‘Appoint permanent employees in examination department’

Dhananjay Risodkar

Nashik, Oct 12

Governor Ramesh Bais, who is the Chancellor of all universities, is aware of the ongoing scams in various examinations across the state. He confirmed the same in the guidance given at the meeting of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Thursday, October 12. As the examination department of the university is very important and confidential, Governor Bais advised that only permanent employees should be appointed in this department.

MUHS is an important university in the state. All medical and paramedical courses in the state are covered under the MUHS, which was established 25 years ago. Examinations of all medical colleges in the state are conducted through the examination department of this university. Against this backdrop, the statement of Governor Bais highlighted that it is a guide for the examination departments of all the universities in the state. Contractual employees in any organisation are working on a minimum salary. Also, management is always skeptical about their credibility and accountability. In such a situation, the Governor has pointed out that appointing a contract employee in a place related to confidential reports or confidential documents is like providing opportunities for malpractice.

Info-

Experts should be created to serve the senior citizens in the country and abroad

Considering the increasing number of senior citizens in the country and abroad, it is necessary to develop and provide them with the necessary facilities related to health in their old age. Similarly, it is necessary to create infrastructure by preparing health care professionals in geriatric medicine keeping in mind the specific needs of elderly patients. Governor Bais also said that there is a need to create courses so that the new generation can get the opportunity of patient care abroad by providing all types of primary health education along with advanced nursing services that can be carried out abroad. Bais also expressed his belief that we have the ability to create healthcare workers, nurses, and caregivers not only for the country but also for the world through the university.

Info-

Ayurvedic knowledge should also be spread

Chewing guava leaves can solve some dental problems. If the traditional knowledge of Ayurveda is spread like this, the need for costly medicines will be reduced to the general section of society. Therefore, Governor Bais mentioned that there is a need to be more aware of the cultivation and spread of such traditional knowledge.