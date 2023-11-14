Auction for firecracker stalls today

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 22

Everyone is now looking forward to Diwali, as now Navratri is almost over. The Nashik Municipal Corporation will conduct an auction process of firecracker stalls in six divisions and the auction of a total of 216 stalls will be held on Monday, October 23, and October 26.

Property tax is an important source of revenue for the Municipal Corporation. The 15th Finance Commission has given clear instructions to the municipalities to increase their source of income if funds are required for various schemes. Earlier, vendors had turned their backs on the Municipal Corporation's Ganesh idol stall auction. But for the ongoing Navratri Festival, the auction for the Ferris Wheel and the space, received a good response and a bid of Rs 42 lakhs was received. Now, during Diwali, the Tax Collection Department will make 216 firecracker stalls available to the sellers in all six divisions. It has to be seen how the response of the sellers will be received for the firecracker stalls, as last year, only 120 out of 320 stalls got a response.

Vendors can set up firecracker stalls from November 6 to 14. There is often a fire hazard in shops. Therefore, the fire department will go to each stall and verify the safety. Instructions will be given to complete fire prevention measures. Meanwhile, the NMC administration got a revenue of Rs 23 lakhs from 120 stalls last year.

Info

Stalls in six divisions

Nashik East 17

Nashik West 25

Satpur 25

Cidco 42

Panchavati 30

Nashik Road 66