Ban on heavy vehicles gives relief from traffic jams

Kishor Indorekar

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, Oct 21

Traffic congestion in Malegaon city is becoming a headache for the citizens. Development works are underway on a large scale, including the construction of roads and new bridges in the city. Due to this, traffic jams have become routine in Malegaon, and as a solution to this, heavy vehicles were banned from the city in the last month. Due to this, the problem of traffic congestion in the city is reduced to some extent.

The Malegaon city is expanding, the urban areas and the number of vehicles is surprisingly large. The city's main Mosampul Square has eight roads coming from all sides, while the old Agra Road, one Mosam Bridge, and the flyover, which is currently under construction, are currently undergoing work in the central area. Traffic congestion occurs due to this. Planning was made from time to time by the police administration and other departments, but the speculation went wrong, the problem of traffic came forth. It has been speculated that the main traffic problem is caused by heavy vehicles. Also, the past few months, some citizens have lost their lives in accidents at Mosampul Square, and the New Bus Stand due to heavy vehicles. As a solution to this, all heavy vehicles have been banned from the city from September 22, allowed to move goods only between 2 pm to 4 pm and 8 pm to 8 am. This has given some relief from the traffic jams, but the problems caused by local, unruly vehicles has not reduced.

Traffic jams are a norm in the city, mainly at Mosampul Square, Old Agra Road, Kidwai Road, Bus Stand Square, Peri Chowk, Mohammad Ali Road, Sardar Chowk, Camp Road, Satana Road, Gul Bazar, Ram Setu and some single roads in the eastern part. The citizens have rejected the signal system which was installed at the cost of lakhs of rupees to control the traffic. While the system was operational, there was no benefit to traffic.

Only 15 traffic police personnel

According to the administration, around 55 traffic police personnel are required for traffic control in the city, but currently, only 15 traffic police personnel are available. It is reported that seven to eight employees are absent due to various reasons, so the burden of traffic in the city falls on only six to seven police personnel. An opinion is being expressed that efforts should be made to increase the number of traffic police on the main roads with traffic congestion.

Due to some reasons, the number of traffic police is less in the city, yet the office plans traffic management every day. Therefore, if there is disruption due to development works in the city, citizens too should still cooperate.

Devendra Shinde, Traffic Police Inspector, Malegaon.