Bhujbal’s photo removed from LAPMC office

Lasalgaon, Oct 23

Anger against the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister and MLA of Yeoala-Lasalgaon Constituency, Chhagan Bhujbal, who allegedly opposed reservation to the Maratha community through OBC quota, has started to be expressed in his constituency through different channels. While the Sarpanch of Lasalgaon Gram Panchayat resigned from his posts in NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), now Bhujbal's photograph has been removed from the hall of the chairman of the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (LAPMC).

As the political atmosphere is heated in the state, demanding Maratha reservation, its repercussions were seen in Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee, the largest onion market in Asia. Under the leadership of Bhujbal himself, the election of the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee was held a few months back and the difficult problem of power was settled. However, now due to his stance on the Maratha reservation, LAPMC is expressing their displeasure by replacing his photo with that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. There is a possibility that the Maratha versus OBC controversy will escalate further.

