Bhujbal’s staunch supporter Jaydatta Holkar resigns from post of general secretary of NCP

Alleging that minister Chhagan Bhujbal is opposing Maratha reservation from OBC quota, his close aide and Director of Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee, as well as Sarpanch of the Lasalgaon Gram Panchayat, Jaydatta Holkar has resigned from the post of state general secretary of Nationalist Congress Party. This is a big shock to Bhujbal.

Holkar has clarified that the Maratha community is being opposed when it needs reservation. He explained in the community meeting, that he had resigned from all the posts of the Nationalist Congress Party, as he believes that the community should get reservation. Holkar is considered a staunch supporter of Bhujbal.

Just two days ago, near Lasalgaon, angry youth put up placards barring Chhagan Bhujbal from entering the village.