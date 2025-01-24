CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025: CCTV Cameras Installed In Nashik, Examination Centres to Undergo Three-Level Inspection

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10th and 12th written exams will commence on February 15 and continue until April. Schools are required to upload the marks of the practical exams online by February 14, as per the board’s guidelines.

To ensure the examinations are conducted in a safe and copy-free environment, strict measures have been implemented at all examination centers. Photographs will be taken before and after each paper at the centers. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been made mandatory in Nashik, and examination centers will undergo three levels of inspection before allowing entry.

This year, both the state and central boards have adjusted the exam schedules, providing an additional 15 days for students to prepare for subsequent examinations. This move aims to reduce stress and give students ample time for their next exams.

CBSE’s focus on maintaining transparency and fairness in the examination process reflects its commitment to upholding high academic standards. Students and schools are urged to adhere to the guidelines and make necessary preparations for the upcoming exams.