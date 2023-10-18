Centre’s team inspects works under Jal Jeevan!

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 15

Despite serious errors in some works of Jal Jeevan Mission, the Rural Water Supply Department of Nashik Zilla Parishad (ZP) did not take notice or correct them in time. So finally the Ministry of Water Supply and Sanitation sent a team of senior officers to inspect these works. The team will inspect and submit a report of the works in the next phase. There is a hush discussion that due to the negligence of the Rural Water Supply Department of the Zilla Parishad, an inspection team had to be sent to take notice of the matter from the Ministry level.

Rural Water Supply Department of Nashik Zilla Parishad has approved 1222 works under Jal Jeevan Mission out of which 35 are not in progress. The State Government has appointed Tata Consulting Engineers as a third-party firm to ensure that the works of the Rural Water Supply Department are of high quality. The firm has to inspect each work in four stages and submit its report. The inspection report of the third party has gained importance as Chief Executive Officer of the ZP Ashima Mittal has taken the stance of not paying bills against the works without the report of the third party. Meanwhile, a team of senior officials visited Nashik district on Friday, October 13.

Serious errors were found in 79 works inspected by this third-party body. Due to which, it is said that the defects should be corrected by the contractors. However, the Zilla Parishad ignored this. Meanwhile, this week, the ministry reviewed all the works under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. It was then decided to send an inspection team to inspect these faulty works.

Report of critical errors presented

The errors in these works mainly include one foot depth of the water channel, beams of the water tank not built as per rules, low capacity of the water tank, poor quality of the water tank, not meeting the technical requirements for the water tank, reducing the circumference of the wells and others. The Rural Water Supply Department has not done anything over these objections. The department did not ask the contractors to rectify the errors despite inclusion of these objections in the report by the third-party body. Since these works have been defective for many months, the third party firm while submitting this report to the State Water Supply and Sanitation Department has informed about the serious errors in it.

Instructions for correcting errors in works

The team inspected only a few of these 79 works. According to the objection taken by the third-party firm, the team gave instructions to the Rural Water Supply Department of the Zilla Parishad to rectify these errors. Despite many complaints, the corrections weren’t carried out with reasons cited as it is not possible to see every work due to a shortage of manpower and vacancies. Therefore, the Ministry of Water Supply and Sanitation took notice and sent a team of senior officials to the district. This team has inspected some works and instructed the Rural Water Supply Department as well as the concerned contractors to rectify the objections on this work immediately.