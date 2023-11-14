Chandsi, Sansari to get roads soon

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 19

The Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), established by the state government, to promote construction in the city, has finally been sanctioned a fund of Rs 5.15 crores. From that fund, roads will be developed in Chandsi and Sansari villages. Therefore, about 5,000 residents of Chandsi and its surroundings will benefit. Satish Khadke, Commissioner of NMRDA has informed that Ajaysingh Patil, Under Secretary of the Urban Development Department of the Government, has sent him a letter saying that Rs 5.27 crores have been approved. Of the total approved fund, Rs 2.55 crores have been set aside for road improvement works in Chandsi village and Rs 2.72 crores for road concreting, as well as putting a wall compound to a nullah at Sansari village.

As the space for construction in Nashik city is decreasing, the prices of the land are increasing. Against that background, the area near the city will be developed in a planned manner. NMRDA has been established for this purpose. However, the authority did not have a full-time officer and had no system. Add to that, many new buildings have been erected within the jurisdictions of the Chandsi Gramampchayat and the population has increased by more than 5000. However, there are no facilities like roads, water, or sewerage. Due to the financial constraints of Dari Gram Panchayat, this Gram Panchayat was also unable to provide facilities. In this regard, memorandums were given to the Divisional Commissioners along with other political leaders and public representatives. Residents also held protests.

The government has approved the allocation of Rs 5.27 crore to the Public Works Department. Since the authority does not have the system, this fund has been deposited and now the department will issue the tenders for the works.

- Satish Khadke, Metropolitan Commissioner, NMRDA.

Roads will be built by next monsoon

During the last monsoon, the residents of Chandsi suffered a lot. Now that the funds for the roads have been approved, there is a possibility that the roads will be ready by the next monsoon. If that happens, the residents of Chandsi will find their transport issues eased up a lot.