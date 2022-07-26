Cheating with lure of Job, man jailed for 14 years

Panchavati: The suspected accused Santosh Chandrabhan Mule (55), who absconded by extorting 51 lakhs of ucts & services from nearly 50 unemployed people on the pretext of providing them with government jobs, has been handcuffed by the Panchavati police from Nanded district on Monday (25th). When Mule was produced in the court, the court sent him to police custody for four days.

In 2008, Mule, a resident of Kranti Nagar in Panchavati, defrauded many unemployed youths of about Rs 51 lakh by pretending to know him in many government offices and getting them government jobs. After being cheated, a case of cheating was registered against Mule in 2008 at Panchvati VERY police station. After that Mule absconded.

As soon as the Panchavati police got the information that Mule, the suspect in the case of giving government jobs to unemployed youths, came to Kinwat in Nanded district, Senior Police Inspector Dr. Under the guidance of Sitaram Kolhe, Assistant Police Inspector V. A. A police team along with Ghisadi reached Kinwat and handcuffed Mule. Mule is understood to be running a police training center in Nanded district for the past few years. Mule had cheated the relatives of police personnel and other government employees of lakhs of rupees.