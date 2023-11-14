Citilinc holders to get RFID card

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 21

The Citilinc bus service run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will now provide the facility of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card to the pass holders instead of the normal pass card.

The RFID card is a method of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC). RFID technology is the wireless use of electromagnetic fields to transfer data for automatically identifying and tracking tags attached to objects. This system consists of a small radio transponder, radio receiver and transmitter.

RFID cards will be convenient to register in conductors’ machines. By scanning this card, the conductor will know the number of passengers in the bus. Presently, the complaints received of non-scanning of passes issued to pass holders will be curbed. Passes currently issued may be misused; but not this card. Moreover, it will be convenient for the conductor to scan this card quickly and check its validity.

Info

Cards will be delivered as…

1) Divyang Card - This card will be distributed to persons with disabilities for the period of January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024. Passengers should note that the deadline for depositing the said pass at Citilinc is two months, if not, the card of the concerned pass holder will be rendered inactive.

2) Students and other pass holders - Pass holders who have issued passes for the current academic year, will get the new cards at the time of renewal.

3) If the pass is lost or damaged, the card will be issued, following all rules.

4) The new card will be distributed at Citilinc Headquarters.