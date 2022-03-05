Corona Vaccine: In the Nashik city 74% of the citizens have been vaccinated

Nashik: Corona preventive vaccination started on 16th January 2021 at Nashik Municipal Corporation centers. Out of the expected beneficiaries above 18 years of age in the city, 95 percent citizens have been given first dose of vaccine, while 74 percent citizens have been vaccinated with both doses. The campaign is being implemented in 4 hospitals and 30 urban primary health centers. Vaccination is also being done in schools and colleges on demand.

Municipal Corporation is implementing various initiatives to speed up vaccination. Meanwhile, 5% of the expected beneficiaries who have not yet taken the first dose, should take the dose immediately. If they have completed 84 days after taking the first dose of Covishield vaccine, they should take the second dose. Those who have taken covaxin should take the second dose after 28 days, appealed Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav.