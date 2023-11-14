Court extends Manohar Kale’s custody

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 2

Manohar Pandurang Kale, the accomplice of suspect Sunny Pagare, who was trying to become a drug overlord by manufacturing MD drugs in Solapur and selling them rampantly in Nashik, was detained by Nashik police from Deolali. As his police custody ended on Wednesday, November 1, he was produced in the District and Sessions Court. The court extended Kale's custody till next Saturday, November 4.

After raiding Samangaon and Wadala, police thoroughly investigated these crimes and searched for the suspected MD drug peddlers and their main sellers. The entire gang of drug mastermind and suspect Sunny Pagare, who was running a factory in Solapur, is in the central jail. His main accomplice and suspect Manohar Kale, who had contracted with him for the factory, was detained by police. He was found to be involved in this crime. After the police custody ended, the anti-narcotics squad produced him again before the district and sessions court. The court has remanded him to police custody till next Saturday.

Search for Akshay Naikwade begins

Police have managed to nab nine suspects in the Samangaon MD sale case. Police are still searching for the fugitive hardcore criminal Akshay Naikwade. He is also found to be involved in this case. He was placed in the Central Jail for a year by the then Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey.